ANALYSIS: The Fate Of The Biden Presidency Rests With The Taliban

President Joe Biden is apparently content to hand his legacy over to the Taliban for safekeeping, just to avoid violating a self-imposed deadline that few would blame him for breaking.

The Biden administration is assuring the world that come hell or high water, all American troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the president’s deadline of Aug. 31. What happens after that day will be decided first and foremost by the Taliban, not Biden himself, although it will shape his presidential legacy.