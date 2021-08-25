Jonah Hill Says He Cried For A Week When Chris Farley Died

Chris Farley’s death hit Jonah Hill hard.

The legendary SNL cast member died in December 1997 after overdosing on drugs, and his death was without a doubt one of the most tragic in the entertainment industry over the past half century. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out that Farley’s death hit the “Superbad” star in a rough way when he was a child. Hill told GQ the following about his experience with Farley’s death:

When I was a kid and I heard about John Belushi dying, it was romanticized, like, ‘Yeah, dude, he was punk rock and he died from heroin,’ and all this sh*t. And then when I was 13 or 14, I lost Chris Farley, and the sh*t wasn’t sexy or romanticized. It was just sad. I cried for a f**king week when Chris Farley died, and it wasn’t like I was like, ‘How punk is that, dude?’ It was like, ‘What the f**k? This sucks.’

This is just sad to even read. Imagine being a teenager and a celebrity death hitting you so hard that you’re sad for a whole week.

I was too young to really remember Farley’s death, but he was from a place not too far from where I grew up. People loved him.

He was an icon and on a meteoric rise when drugs took it all away from him. I’m not sure I’ve ever heard a single person say a bad thing about him.

Every once in awhile, someone close to him opens up about Farley’s death and it’s always sad as all hell. Adam Sandler’s song is a great example of this fact.

Farley was gone too soon, and for a huge fan like Jonah Hill, that wasn’t an easy pill to swallow. He had all the talent in the world and lost it all because of drugs.

Let’s hope Farley’s successes and struggles in life teach the rest of the country some important lessons about fame and substance abuse.