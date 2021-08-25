Matthew McConaughey Releases Electric Video Ahead Of College Football Starting

Matthew McConaughey is fired up to watch some Texas football this season.

The legendary actor is arguably the most famous fan of the Longhorns on the planet, and he never shies away from his support of UT. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the football season starting this Saturday, McConaughey dropped a video Wednesday morning reminding people he’s the Minister of Culture down in Austin, and it’s awesome.

I love the fact that McConaughey is a huge Texas fan and it just speaks to how authentic he is as a person.

Lots of famous people have carefully crafted and cultivated images presented to the public. Their publicists and managers make sure the public only sees what they want them to see.

Being a huge nerd when it comes to sports isn’t going to sell a bunch of magazines, and McConaughey couldn’t care less.

He loves the Longhorns and if you don’t like it, then that’s on you!

As a massive college football fan, I respect the hell out of McConaughey for embracing his fandom. I’m all for it and as my girlfriend can tell you, I do the exact same thing on a regular basis.

For McConaughey’s sake, I hope the Longhorns are at least competent. He’s stuck with the team through a lot of highs and lows. It’s time for him to get some wins.