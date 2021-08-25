OnlyFans Reverses Course, Won’t Ban Porn

OnlyFans will continue to allow porn on its platform.

Shockwaves were sent through the internet when the popular site announced that it intended to no longer allow hardcore porn on the site.

However, OnlyFans slammed things into reverse Wednesday morning, and the popular adult platform announced the planned changes will no longer happen.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Admittedly, I don’t really understand this situation at all or why OnlyFans was going to ban porn. There are a lot of theories floating around online, and none of them really hold much water under scrutiny.

OnlyFans makes a ton of money thanks to porn. You might not like that fact, but it’s a fact. People aren’t subscribing to OnlyFans in order to learn new recipes.

They’re paying for adult content and for a connection to the creators.

This is pure speculation, but when forced to look at the financial impact of banning porn, OnlyFans blinked and backed down.

Besides, if the platform banned porn, somebody else would step up, fill the void and make a ton of money. This really isn’t that hard to figure out why OnlyFans slammed it into reverse.

We’ll see if OnlyFans makes any further changes, but for the time being, it looks like things will be staying the same.