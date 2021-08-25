Paul Finebaum: ‘College Football Is In A State Of Disaster’

Paul Finebaum is not optimistic about the state of college football.

College football is truly in an unprecedented era with all the changes happening around the country. Most notably, Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC and the PAC-12, Big Ten and ACC have agreed to form an alliance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big Ten Announces An Alliance With Two Powerhouse Conferences To Fight The SEC. The War Is Officially On https://t.co/8EE7LTK6KR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

What does Finebaum think? During a Wednesday ESPN appearance, Finebaum said, “I think college football is in a state of disaster…College football is a mess and it needs to come together. It’s no closer today than it has been in a long time.”

I’m honestly not nearly as pessimistic as Finebaum is. Are there massive changes on the horizon? Sure. In fact, they’re not just on the horizon.

Huge changes are already here. That became official the moment Texas and Oklahoma officially agreed to join the Big 12.

However, we’re still talking about college football. We’re still talking about the greatest sport in America.

There’s no reason to panic or get crazy. The sport has survived for a very long time, and it will continue to survive.

That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Right now, we’re in some uncharted waters but everything will just fine. Take it to the bank.