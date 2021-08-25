Peter Doocy Presses Jen Psaki On Biden Joking When Asked About Afghanistan Withdrawal

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Wednesday White House press secretary Jen Psaki to clarify President Joe Biden’s earlier response to a question about Afghanistan withdrawal.

President Joe Biden had cracked a joke, replying to a reporter’s question about his administration’s plan in case there are Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Aug. 31 deadline.

“You’ll be the first person I call,” Biden said, with a half smile on his face and shook his head.

Doocy brought this matter up during Wednesday’s press briefing, asking Psaki to explain “what’s so funny.”

PETER DOOCY: “[Biden] was asked about Afghanistan and he made a joke. What’s so funny?” JEN PSKAI: “I think what he conveyed is that he has not — well, what I can convey from here, I should say…is that we’re on track to complete our mission by August 31st.” pic.twitter.com/GvykrHekZ8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2021

“I think what he conveyed is that he has not — well, what I can convey from here, I should say is that, as he stated yesterday and as the secretary of state just stated, we’re on track to complete our mission by August 31st,” Psaki said, agreeing with Doocy that the reporter’s question was “very important.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Funny’: Peter Doocy Presses Jen Psaki For Laughing At Question On Border Crisis And Schools)

Psaki floated the possibility of some American citizens being left unable to leave Afghanistan after the U.S. troops’ withdrawal deadline during a Tuesday press briefing.

The Taliban has repeatedly stated that it would not accept Biden’s potential extension for the previously stipulated deadline.