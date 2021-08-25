Production Starts On ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

“1883” production has started.

According to a release from ViacomCBS late Tuesday afternoon, production is underway on the highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

“1883” stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in leading roles, and is slated to premiere December 19.

Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott Will Star In The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ https://t.co/KBdSTxozNv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2021

Okay, I’ll come out and say it. It feels like we have a lot of great things happening right now in the entertainment world.

Yellowstone returns November 7, and I couldn’t be more excited. The Duttons are at war, and it’s time for revenge like we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/lPZNjq3Cwo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 24, 2021

The “Yellowstone” season four premiere date has been announced, we’re getting a few promos and production has now started on “1883.”

After more than a year of pretty much nothing other than bad news in the world of entertainment, we’re finally rolling again.

“Yellowstone” is the best show on TV by a country mile, and I have no doubt “1883” is going to be just as great.

The cast is loaded with great talent, the fan base already exists and I can’t wait to see what Sam Elliott is like in the “Yellowstone” universe.

All the way around, I’m super amped.

