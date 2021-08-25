ANALYSIS: Why Have Things Changed So Dramatically Since 2014?

The election of former President Barack Obama as the first black president was an indication to many that race relations in the U.S. were improving, but the nation’s outlook on race changed dramatically during his presidency and has only gotten worse.

Morgan Freeman once exemplified the American public’s prior optimism on race relations during a June 2014 appearance on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight.” Freeman and Lemon, both black, discussed whether race plays a role in one’s ability to get ahead in life.