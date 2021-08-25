Rachel Bush Says ‘The Vaccinated’ Are Putting People ‘At Risk’ After Bills Players Get Sent Home

Rachel Bush is not happy with the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

Bush is married to Bills star safety Jordan Poyer, and she’s never been one to hold back with her opinions. Following Cole Beasley and three other players being sent home because of a close contact situation within the organization, she cut loose on Twitter with her thoughts on coronavirus and the vaccine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“All these headlines should be starting off with ‘vaccinated staff member…’ then take it where you want it. But the reason we are missing 5 guys right now is because of a VACCINATED PERSON. Call it like it is,” Bush tweeted to her followers Tuesday afternoon.

She wasn’t done with that tweet. She also added, “I don’t want to point fingers at the staff member either..he/she had no choice, they had to keep their job. It’s the rules that need to be addressed and changed because the vaccinated are putting others at risk. It’s very clear now.”

Clearly, Bush is very frustrated and it’s not hard to see why. Beasley didn’t cause anyone to get coronavirus but he’s been sent home for several days because he’s unvaccinated.

So, despite the fact that he didn’t do anything wrong and tested negative, he’s still paying a price. It’s very easy to understand why she’s not happy.

At the same time, I’m not sure arguing “the vaccinated” are threatening society is a great place to start. That’s not going to bring a bunch of people to your side.

Being vaccinated doesn’t guarantee you won’t ever get COVID-19, but all signs point to the vaccine mitigating risks and lowering your chance of ending up in the hospital.

