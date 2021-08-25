REPORT: Comedy Central Omits ‘Diversity Day’ Episode During Marathon Of ‘The Office’

Comedy Central reportedly dropped a famous episode of “The Office” from a recent marathon.

According to Barstool Sports, the popular channel omitted the famous “Diversity Day” episode from the marathon. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the iconic episode from the first season, Michael attempts to teach people in the office about diversity, and it’s hilarious from start to finish. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t good enough for Comedy Central!

How the hell is “Diversity Day” too offensive to air? That makes no sense at all. It’s one of the funniest episodes of the entire series, and the entire point is that Michael doesn’t understand other cultures at all.

It’s almost like the people running Comedy Central don’t even understand comedy.

I literally just spoke on my show today about how America needs “The Office” back amid talk of a reboot because it was actually funny and pushed the limits.

It Sounds Like There’s A Very Real Chance NBC Brings Back ‘The Office’ https://t.co/5PJriMXu3g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2021

Little did I know, the classic series with Steve Carell was already in the process of being canceled by the woke mob!

This woke nonsense needs to end. It’s gone way too far, and it’s time for people to start fighting back. If we sit here silently, we will gain nothing and eventually lose everything.

Cancel culture needs to end, especially when it comes to comedy.

We need less censorship and we need more common sense.