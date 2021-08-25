Editorial

REPORT: Georgia Won’t Mandate Vaccines Or Other Coronavirus Restrictions For Football Fans

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs fans reportedly won’t deal with coronavirus restrictions this season at home games.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Bulldogs won’t require proof of vaccination or enforce any other coronavirus restrictions at Sanford Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means fans won’t have to wear masks, social distance from each other or produce a negative test.

While LSU plans on mandating vaccines or proof of a negative test, Georgia is taking the exact opposite approach.

Only time will tell which approach is the better one, but I feel very confident in saying fans will definitely prefer Georgia’s approach.

In fact, as my Twitter poll would indicate, the results will probably be overwhelming.

Schools have to make their own decisions after laying out all the facts and analyzing the data in front of them.

LSU decided to go with strict rules and Georgia went the opposite direction. At this point of the ball game, you have to think the Bulldogs got it right and the Tigers got it wrong.

 

We’ll see how it shakes out, but I’m sure Georgia fans are very happy about this decision.