REPORT: Georgia Won’t Mandate Vaccines Or Other Coronavirus Restrictions For Football Fans

Georgia Bulldogs fans reportedly won’t deal with coronavirus restrictions this season at home games.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Bulldogs won’t require proof of vaccination or enforce any other coronavirus restrictions at Sanford Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means fans won’t have to wear masks, social distance from each other or produce a negative test.

UGA plans to be completely back to normal this fall for home football games, with capacity crowds of 92,746. There will be no masks or social-distancing requirements, and Georgia will not be asking for proof of vaccination to enter the grounds. https://t.co/ksviFV0WFy — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 24, 2021

While LSU plans on mandating vaccines or proof of a negative test, Georgia is taking the exact opposite approach.

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry. 🔗 https://t.co/UAYri3sQI7 pic.twitter.com/ctgogd12jA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2021

Only time will tell which approach is the better one, but I feel very confident in saying fans will definitely prefer Georgia’s approach.

In fact, as my Twitter poll would indicate, the results will probably be overwhelming.

Will you attend a college or NFL game if masks are required to be worn in the stadium? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 25, 2021

Schools have to make their own decisions after laying out all the facts and analyzing the data in front of them.

LSU decided to go with strict rules and Georgia went the opposite direction. At this point of the ball game, you have to think the Bulldogs got it right and the Tigers got it wrong.

We’ll see how it shakes out, but I’m sure Georgia fans are very happy about this decision.