REPORT: Sha’Carri Richardson Likes Tweet Claiming Jamaicans Have To Make A Living At A ‘Coconut Stand’

Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly liked a tweet that isn’t flattering towards Jamaicans.

According to TMZ, Richardson liked a tweet from @yungjulezzzz that reads, “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When I went to look at Richardson’s likes, the tweet was gone. It’s unclear if the tweet linked below is the tweet in question, but it is word for word the same.

Not y’all Jamaicans still talking shit when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living 😩 — GOLDIE ✨ (@yungjulezzzz) August 25, 2021

I’m not an expert on PR, but I’m confident I know what the spin will be for this situation. Someone will say Richardson doesn’t run her own account or that it was an accident.

Those are really the only options on the table. She can’t come out and say she liked a tweet claiming Jamaicans are poor and can’t afford shoes to walk to the coconut stand they work at.

That’d be one hell of an ugly look if she did.

Also, it doesn’t help that Richardson just got dusted in a recent race and finished last place. She’s getting an avalanche of bad attention right now.

First, she misses the Olympics because she smoked some weed. Then, she gets destroyed in front of the world and allegedly likes this tweet.

All the way around, it’s been a tough run for her.

Check back for the spin zone whenever it inevitably comes out!