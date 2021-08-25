Man Catches A Sawfish In Awesome Viral Video

A man caught a sawfish in a video making the rounds online.

In an Instagram video shared by Capt. Peter Deeks, one of the people with him hauled in a massive sawfish with a rope tied around the front of the animal in the Indian River Lagoon.

"Rope on saw was old and appeared to be from a crab trap. We decided it was too dangerous for both us and the fish to remove with the tools we had…it looked like it was coming off with time. The sawfish was quickly released strong and healthy," Deeks wrote in part. You can watch the incredible video below.

Generally speaking, I hate videos involving sharks. For me, the war between humans and nature is a zero sum game.

It's us or them, and I will always choose us. If we have to kill them all, then that's exactly what we'll do.

However, I kind of liked this video. It might be the fact the animal needed some help, which ultimately wasn't given, that makes it a bit extra cool.

Seeing a massive sawfish is probably rare enough as it is. Seeing one with a rope tied around it likely never happens.

Props to Deeks and the person with him who hauled this beast in. It’s one of the coolest fishing videos I’ve seen in a long time.