TWITTER POLL: 89.1% Of People Won’t Go To A Football Game If Masks Are Required

Lots of people have no interest in attending a football game if masks are required.

Following the news that LSU would mandate fans be vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test, I asked people on Twitter if they would attend a game if masks were mandatory.

The results weren’t close at all.

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry. 🔗 https://t.co/UAYri3sQI7 pic.twitter.com/ctgogd12jA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2021

LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2021

Of the 2,880 voters, 89.1% of people voted that they wouldn’t go to an NFL or college game with a mask requirement.

10.9% of people voted that they would.

Will you attend a college or NFL game if masks are required to be worn in the stadium? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 25, 2021

I’m honestly not surprised at all by these results. I was talking to someone at length Tuesday night about the masks/vaccine/negative test situation facing stadiums, and we both kind of felt masks are a bit absurd at this point of the game.

Now, I’m not arguing that there’s not a point in them. I’m arguing that I’m not spending my hard earned money to attend a college football game, and then sitting with a mask on the whole time.

That’s just not going to happen.

There’s also absolutely no shot that mask mandates in stadiums make much of a difference. People love shouting and drinking at football games. I’m now supposed to believe that throwing on a mask will change things given the amount of passion and booze involved?

Yeah, I’m not buying it at all.

Saints tonight are first game from an NFL team requiring proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. Secondary market has tickets available before fees for under $1. pic.twitter.com/W0q3ETDb1w — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2021

