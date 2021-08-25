Editorial

TWITTER POLL: 89.1% Of People Won’t Go To A Football Game If Masks Are Required

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Lots of people have no interest in attending a football game if masks are required.

Following the news that LSU would mandate fans be vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test, I asked people on Twitter if they would attend a game if masks were mandatory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The results weren’t close at all.

Of the 2,880 voters, 89.1% of people voted that they wouldn’t go to an NFL or college game with a mask requirement.

10.9% of people voted that they would.

I’m honestly not surprised at all by these results. I was talking to someone at length Tuesday night about the masks/vaccine/negative test situation facing stadiums, and we both kind of felt masks are a bit absurd at this point of the game.

Now, I’m not arguing that there’s not a point in them. I’m arguing that I’m not spending my hard earned money to attend a college football game, and then sitting with a mask on the whole time.

That’s just not going to happen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

There’s also absolutely no shot that mask mandates in stadiums make much of a difference. People love shouting and drinking at football games. I’m now supposed to believe that throwing on a mask will change things given the amount of passion and booze involved?

Yeah, I’m not buying it at all.

Let us know in the comments if you’d attend a game with a mask mandate.