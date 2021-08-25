‘Security Threat’: US Embassy Alert Warns Americans To Evacuate Kabul Airport Gates

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert early Thursday morning warning Americans to leave the Kabul airport due to a “security threat.”

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the alert said. “U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.”

Security Alert – Embassy Kabul: U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate at Kabul airport should leave immediately because of security threats outside the gates.https://t.co/CYzMDU7OfS pic.twitter.com/ns5idkrFMk — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 25, 2021

The State Department would not comment on the exact nature of the threat, but told the Daily Caller “this is a dynamic and volatile security situation on the ground.” The Australian Foreign Ministry issued a warning of a “very high threat of terrorist attack” at the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport around the same time as the U.S. Embassy alert. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The Fate Of The Biden Presidency Rests With The Taliban)

Urgent update from Australian foreign ministry warning of “very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice. “ — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) August 25, 2021

U.S. officials were reportedly concerned about the threat of an attack by ISIS at the airport over the weekend. There are still at least 1,500 Americans remaining in the U.S. at this time, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, although other estimates have put the number much higher. U.S. officials have less than one week remaining to evacuate those Americans before President Joe Biden’s deadline of Aug. 31 expires, and as of now, the Kabul airport is the only way out.