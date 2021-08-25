Wisconsin’s First Football Game Is Only 10 Days Away

Wisconsin’s football season starts in exactly 10 days.

In 10 days, the Badgers will take the field in Madison against the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon EST on Fox, and September 4 can’t get here soon enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are a few days on the calendar that always mean a lot to me when it comes to the football season. The days I circle are 100 days out from the season starting, 50 days out, the start of training camp, 10 days out, the start of game week and the day of the game.

Well, we just hit the 10 day mark for the Badgers and the majority of other teams in America.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

As I’ve been saying since last spring, this Wisconsin team is going to be special. I can feel it in my bones and I can see it on paper.

We’re going to be a very special squad across the board. We might have the best defense in America, Jalen Berger and Graham Mertz have a year of experience under their belts and Paul Chryst remains one of the best coaches in America.

There’s almost too much talent to handle.

In 10 days, we’re going to have fistfight on our hands to start the season, and that should amp up fans everywhere.

If you want to be the best, you have to be prepared to play the great teams on a regular basis. That’s what the Big Ten is all about.

Hype continues to grow around the Wisconsin Badgers, and it’s time for everyone to start believing the team is for real. To all my critics, bookmark this tweet and save this video if you think I’m wrong. Trust me, when we’re playing for a Big Ten title, I won’t let you forget. pic.twitter.com/q7T5AlEH2x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2021

Get the beer on ice because it’s almost time to roll.