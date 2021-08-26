Baby Delivered By Troops On Board Evacuee Flight From Afghanistan Named After Plane

Parents of a baby delivered on board of a U.S. Air Force evacuation flight from Afghanistan named her Reach — after the transport aircraft’s call sign.

Both the baby and her Afghan mother, who went into labor mid-air on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flying from Kabul to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, are in good condition, Head of U.S. European Command Gen. Tod Wolters said Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The mother initially suffered from low blood pressure, so the aircraft commander descended in altitude to allow for more cabin pressure which helped "stabilize and save the mother's life," NBC News reported.

Members of the 86th Medical Group came aboard the plane after its landing in Germany and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft, according to NBC News. Reach and her mother were then safely transferred to a nearby medical facility.

Over the past week, two other babies were born at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the U.S. military hospital in Germany, to parents who had been evacuated from Afghanistan, according to the outlet.

