‘These Are Ongoing Threats’: Psaki Says She Can’t Give An Assessment About Whether There Will Be Future Attacks

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press conference Thursday that she could not give an assessment about whether or not there will be any future terrorist attacks in Kabul.

“I think it is important for people to know and understand that the threat that is posed by having thousands of U.S. military on the ground, still currently on the ground, implementing a mission, committed to a mission, as you heard Gen. [Kenneth] McKenzie and the president also say — that is a threat, they are a target. People gathering around at the airport — that is a threat, that is a target,” Psaki stated.

“But ISIS’ ability to target individuals who are on the ground in Afghanistan is very different from ISIS’ ability to attack the U.S. and attack the homeland,” Psaki said.

This press conference followed President Joe Biden’s address on Thursday’s dealing with the attacks on U.S. military and Afghan civilians, which represent the third deadliest day in the Afghanistan war. At least 12 U.S. military members were killed and 15 wounded in the attacks, as previously reported. (RELATED: ‘You’ll Be The First Person I Call’: Biden Jokes When Pressed On Plan For Americans Left Behind In Afghanistan)

Biden stated that he had taken advice from the top military generals on the best strategy for the Afghanistan exit plan. “[The military] concluded that Bagram was not much value-added, that it was much wiser to focus on Kabul. And so I followed that recommendation,” Biden said, as previously reported.