Bru McCoy Won’t Face Charges For Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

USC star Bru McCoy is off the hook after being arrested.

McCoy was arrested in July “on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a)” and was suspended by the Trojans, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That section of the law applies to “domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant.”

However, McCoy won’t face charges after all. According to Ryan Kartje, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office isn’t pursuing charges because of “insufficient evidence.”

Bru McCoy’s attorney Michael Goldstein told the Los Angeles Times, “We appreciate the careful consideration by both the District Attorney’s Office and LAPD. We always trusted the process and the right decision was made.”

This is why I always say people are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is why people shouldn’t rush to judgements when someone is arrested.

McCoy had been facing a serious situation when he was arrested back in July, but it’s now over.

The biggest question at this point is whether or not USC brings him back from suspension ASAP. Seeing as how he’s not facing any charges, I’d bet that you definitely see McCoy back on the field sooner than later.

As I said when he was suspended, I would have been shocked if McCoy was on the field again before a resolution was reached.

Well, it looks like we have that resolution with no charges being filed. Unless USC determines something else, then McCoy should be good to go.

USC’s Title IX office was reviewing Bru McCoy’s case separate of law enforcement. It’s not yet clear where the university stands in its own process. https://t.co/qrnZdEUWmC — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 26, 2021

Hopefully, everyone involved is able to move past this rough situation.