Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Breaks Silence On National Television

The identity of the Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot was revealed after being concealed for months.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt sat down with Lt. Michael Byrd on Thursday for an interview, in which Byrd officially revealed his identity.

EXCLUSIVE: Officer who shot Trump supporter on Jan. 6 reveals identity: “I saved countless lives.” https://t.co/FN64d4Q7QN — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2021

During the interview, Byrd stated that he was certain his actions “saved countless lives.”

Babbit, a 35 -year-old Air Force veteran who had served in the military for 14 years, entered the Capitol building after leaving the Trump rally on Jan. 6. Prior to the firing of the fatal shot, Byrd stated that the crowd “had shown violence leading up to that point.”

Byrd said, “I could not fully see her hands or what was in the backpack or what the intentions are.” He then fired the shot that killed Babbit. (REPORT: Woman Shot And Killed In Capitol Building Was 14-Year Veteran)

More than two months after the death of Babbitt, investigators recommended that Byrd not be charged with any crime. These recommendations came from both the Justice Department and Capitol Police.

The family of Ashli Babbitt plans a legal suit against the Capitol police department for at least $10 million.