Cole Beasley Tweets He Will ‘Exhaust All Options Before Retiring’ After Coronavirus Dispute

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field following the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Bills star Cole Beasley is escalating his war against the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

Beasley and another Bills player were hit with fines for not wearing masks as unvaccinated players, and it sounds like the talented receiver is fired up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In several tweets, Beasley expressed his displeasure with the situation and how he feels there’s a double standard between vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Eventually, Beasley responded to a question about whether or not he’ll retire or not by stating he’ll “exhaust all options before retiring and try to change as much as I can for the other unvaccinated players.”

Beasley really has become the face of the resistance to the NFL’s rules, and he’s not shy about it at all.

He hates the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and he doesn’t give a damn who knows it.

Just a few days ago, he was sent home after having close contact with a vaccinated trainer who tested positive.

Clearly, he’s not playing around, and if he has to retire, then he just might do it!

We’ll see how much longer Beasley keeps up this fight. Clearly, he has a ton of stamina left.