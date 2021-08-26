Cole Beasley Tweets He Will ‘Exhaust All Options Before Retiring’ After Coronavirus Dispute

Bills star Cole Beasley is escalating his war against the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

Beasley and another Bills player were hit with fines for not wearing masks as unvaccinated players, and it sounds like the talented receiver is fired up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

In several tweets, Beasley expressed his displeasure with the situation and how he feels there’s a double standard between vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

They can’t get in my house. We don’t take that shit lightly in Texas. Lol — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

If you don’t like me bitching you can hit that block button any time. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

No I’m just not about being bullshitted. Im owning it. Doesn’t mean I can’t fight for shit to change that’s clearly not helping. We had more outbreaks the first 2 weeks of camp than we til week 3 of last season. If you can’t see it’s not about safety I can’t do anything for you. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

point is NFL isn’t worried about protecting anyone. If that was the case vaxxed players would get tested everyday before entering like we do. They also would be wearing a mask. If I have to be sent home for close contact with vaxxed then why don’t they have to wear a mask? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

Eventually, Beasley responded to a question about whether or not he’ll retire or not by stating he’ll “exhaust all options before retiring and try to change as much as I can for the other unvaccinated players.”

Im gonna exhaust all options before retiring and try to change as much as I can for the other unvaccinated players. They are not protected at all. They have to protect themselves from the vaccinated players and staff. Which is almost impossible since they’re tested 1/14 days. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

Beasley really has become the face of the resistance to the NFL’s rules, and he’s not shy about it at all.

He hates the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and he doesn’t give a damn who knows it.

.@Rachel__Bush, who is married to NFL star @J_poyer21, said “the vaccinated are putting others at risk” when she lashed out at the league’s vaccine and coronavirus protocols.@dhookstead is here to explain the chaotic situation with Bush and the Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/McBqVVX2DN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2021

Just a few days ago, he was sent home after having close contact with a vaccinated trainer who tested positive.

Clearly, he’s not playing around, and if he has to retire, then he just might do it!

Buffalo #Bills news: Per a source, Cole Beasley & Gabriel Davis passed this morning’s COVID test (came back negative) but have been removed from facility & must undergo 5-day reentry process as close contacts to a member of team’s training staff who tested positive for #COVID19 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2021

We’ll see how much longer Beasley keeps up this fight. Clearly, he has a ton of stamina left.