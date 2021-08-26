‘These People Disgust Me:’ Former Marine Says Biden Administration Only Worried About Polls, Not Fallen Soldiers

Former U.S. Marine Jesse Kelly said Thursday that President Joe Biden and his inner circle are only concerned about how the events in Afghanistan play out in the polls.

“This is all politics,” Kelly told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

WATCH:

“That’s why I’m as full of hate and rage right now as I have been probably since 9/11.”

In a terrorist attack Thursday in Kabul, 13 U.S. military personnel died.

“I know for a fact the scumbags in the White House who run this country, they’re sitting around a table as we speak, and they’re not worried about mommy, they’re not worried about daddy, they’re not worried about that kid, they haven’t shed a single tear for anybody — they’re worried about poll numbers,” Kelly continued. “They’re worried what polls well, how are we doing with middle-aged women, how do you think we did with black people tonight? These people disgust me. They disgust me as much as the Taliban disgust me. I’m so grossed out by the people who lead this country: our warriors deserve so much better.”

The radio talk show host claimed that nothing will change in government and that Biden will continue to enforce the status quo. “They cleared out the field and put in this old man who is clearly half functional: instead of dependable, we got depends in the White House,” suggesting that the president “has no idea what he is doing.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Safe I Want To Get Out’: Marine Veteran Shares Messages From Friends Still Trying To Escape Afghanistan)

Kelly demanded that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley resign because they are more concerned about “their own rear end, their pension and their career … and it makes me want to vomit.”

The veteran singled Milley out for “testifying about white rage and how he wants to understand white rage,” noting that Americans are “finding out what all that’s getting us. There are only so many hours in the day, either you’re digging into white rage” or planning how to leave Afghanistan. (RELATED: ‘I’m Stunned’: Gen. Jack Keane Says Biden News Conference ‘Makes No Sense Whatsoever In Terms Of What Reality)

Kelly said the the Afghanistan withdrawal has been “more than just a national embarrassment. This is an international embarrassment,” suggesting that China should be emboldened to invade Taiwan in the process because he says the U.S. is not demonstrating any resolve to defend her allies.

Biden commented on the day’s tragic events at a late afternoon news conference, where he admitted he had been provided with a list of journalists who could ask questions. The president has pledged to remain in Afghanistan until all Americans have been evacuated.

The U.S. military acknowledged Thursday that it is beholden to the Taliban to “protect” them from terrorist acts.