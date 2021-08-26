Editorial

Isaiah McKenzie Reveals The NFL Is Apparently Spying On Unvaccinated Players

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The NFL is paying close attention to unvaccinated players.

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie tweeted a letter Thursday morning from the NFL informing him that the league knew of specific moments when he didn’t wear a mask on team grounds. Masks are required for all unvaccinated players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did the NFL know about it, but the league knew times and locations as if they had spotted him on security cameras.

Read the bizarre letter below. It reads like it’s straight out of “1984.”

According to Tom Pelissero, McKenzie being spotted without a mask has also resulted in him being fined $14,650. Cole Beasley has also been fined for not wearing a mask, according to Pelissero.

This is a legit unhinged situation at this point with the NFL. As an American, your default setting should be to hate Big Brother in all forms and fashions.

Whether it’s the government or a massive organization spying on you, it shouldn’t matter. You shouldn’t want people paying this close of attention to you.

Read that letter again and tell me it’s not creepy as all hell.

Best of luck to everyone in the NFL this season who isn’t vaccinated. It sounds like they’re all going to need it in order to avoid the spying.