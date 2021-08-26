ISIS Attack Will Not Deter Troops From Mission To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan, Pentagon Official Says

An ISIS attack on the Kabul airport won’t stop U.S. officials from evacuating Americans from Afghanistan, U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said in a press conference Thursday.

U.S. troops will continue processing and evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies at the Kabul international airport in Afghanistan through Aug. 31, McKenzie said. An estimated 1,000 American citizens are still in the country.

“We’re continuing to execute the mission. Our mission is to evacuate US citizens, third-country nationals, special immigrant Visa holders, U.S. embassy staff, and Afghans at risk. Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” McKenzie said. “To do anything less — especially now — would dishonor the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have rendered our country and the people of Afghanistan.”

Biden says he’s asked the US military for options to strike ISIS-K targets in response to today’s attack at #KabulAiport — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) August 26, 2021

ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing and gun attack at the Kabul airport that killed 12 U.S. troops and injured several others, Reuters reported. U.S. forces are preparing for increased attacks as evacuations continue.

“The plan is designed to operate under stress and under attack,” McKenzie said. “And we will coordinate to make sure it’s safe for American citizens to come to the airfield. If it’s not, we’ll tell them to hold and work other ways to get them to the airport.”

“We’ll continue to flow them out until the end of the month,” McKenzie added. “ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing that mission.” (RELATED: Taliban ‘Strongly Condemns’ Kabul Airport Bombing)

U.S. officials warned of a credible threat targeting the airport Wednesday night and instructed people to clear the area, The New York Times reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.