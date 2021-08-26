Jake Paul Says He Could Knock Dana White ‘The F**k Out’

Jake Paul thinks he could take Dana White in a fight.

The social media sensation and rising boxing star has been trading shots with the UFC president for awhile, and he thinks it ends with White on the floor out cold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

“I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the fuck out,” Paul told the media when discussing how his beef with White will end in a video shared by BroBible.

You can watch his full comments below.

I’m sure Jake Paul could take Dana White in a boxing match, but anyone who thinks he’s getting the better of White in a bar brawl is delusional.

Dana White and his people would cook Jake Paul and his entourage if it came to blows. I’m not even joking at all.

That fight wouldn’t even be close. I’d bet my life savings that White walks out fully conscious and pretty much untouched.

Remember Jake Paul after his minor altercation with Floyd Mayweather? He looked terrified and exhausted, and that was hardly even a real brawl.

It’s the voice cracking for me 🤣💀 Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul MAKE IT HAPPEN! GOT YOUR HAT 🧢 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/BroAnRU2Ua — 🔊 (@speakeronloud) May 7, 2021

Boxing is one thing. Fighting with zero rules in a brawl is another. In the second scenario, Paul would get torched.