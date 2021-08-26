Editorial

Jake Paul Says He Could Knock Dana White ‘The F**k Out’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jake Paul thinks he could take Dana White in a fight.

The social media sensation and rising boxing star has been trading shots with the UFC president for awhile, and he thinks it ends with White on the floor out cold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the fuck out,” Paul told the media when discussing how his beef with White will end in a video shared by BroBible.

You can watch his full comments below.

I’m sure Jake Paul could take Dana White in a boxing match, but anyone who thinks he’s getting the better of White in a bar brawl is delusional.

Dana White and his people would cook Jake Paul and his entourage if it came to blows. I’m not even joking at all.

That fight wouldn’t even be close. I’d bet my life savings that White walks out fully conscious and pretty much untouched.

Remember Jake Paul after his minor altercation with Floyd Mayweather? He looked terrified and exhausted, and that was hardly even a real brawl.

Boxing is one thing. Fighting with zero rules in a brawl is another. In the second scenario, Paul would get torched.