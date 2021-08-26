‘Protect Your Hands/Fingers’: Bidens’ Dog Major Reportedly Responsible For Numerous Biting Incidents Of Secret Service, WH Personnel

President Joe Biden’s dog Major is reportedly responsible for numerous biting incidents of the Secret Service and WH personnel, according to a report in Judicial Watch.

A Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit report was released Thursday after the organization had requested the records of communications between USSS officials responsible for protection at the White House regarding the Biden family dogs.

The report noted the group received 36 pages of communications from the Secret Service about various incidents involving the Biden family dog, in which members were advised to “protect” their “hands/fingers” around the dog and to keep them in their pockets, among other things.

Biden’s dog Major bit Secret Service members 8 days in row, emails show https://t.co/RB4Y7aNuxD pic.twitter.com/6aIB1l10ok — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2021

In one email dated March 8, 2021, the Secret Service provided detailed photos of dog bites the Secret Service agent received from Biden’s dog, a 3-year-old German Shepherd. The photos of the injuries caused by the dog were redacted or blacked out.

“That bite caused some bruising as seen in the picture dated 3.1.21,” the email read. “On 3.8.21, SA [redacted] was bit by Major on [redacted] at the White House. That bite caused bruising and puncture to the skin as seen in the picture dated 3.8.21.” (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

Another part read, “At the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin,” the report noted.

“This weekend in Wilmington, there were 3 minor incidents where Major nipped/ brushed up and nudged Shift SAs,” a Protective Division agent noted on March 1, 2021. “Panicking or running with only embolden animals so stand your ground and protect your hands/fingers by placing them in your pockets or behind your back.”

“It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet,” (3/3). https://t.co/mNCPgSpcY0 — Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) August 26, 2021

In another email dated March 3, 2021, an agent informs Secret Service official David Cho that, “Major went after the officer at [redacted]. Dr took a look. Redness on left hand. Officer back at [redacted].”

Cho replied, “Who was minding the pets? Protected or Residence/usher staff?” An agent responded, “Protectee. Usher was there as well.”

Another email on March 6, detailed from an agent on the latest bite and that it went through the person’s coat.

“Major attempted to bite SA [redacted] this evening,” the email read. “He didn’t make contact with agent’s skin, but did bite a hole through his overcoat. This marks the third day in a row someone has been bitten by Major (Thursday USSS SA & Friday Pass Holder).” (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

“I just wanted you to have visibility,” the email added. “I think it’s definitely worth bringing up during Monday’s meeting with staff.”

On March 8 an email noted both Biden dogs, Major and Champ, were going back to Delaware where they will use a trainer the family had used in the past.

According to the emails obtained by Judicial Watch, Major was reportedly involved in 8 different biting incidents.

However, the press was notified of only a few of those. On March 10, CNN reported the dog had bit two people. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki later confirmed that Major “did in fact bite someone at the White House” and labeled it a “minor injury.” On March 30, 2021, the White House once again confirmed the president’s dog had “bit another employee, who then required medical attention.”