Judge: Pro-Trump Lawyers Who Sued To Overturn The 2020 Election Might Deserve To Lose Their License To Practice Law

A U.S. judge sanctioned Sidney Powell and eight other lawyers who sued to challenge the results of President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in Michigan, Reuters reported Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit claimed the lawyers that represented Trump, such as Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, should have investigated claims of voter fraud more carefully, Reuters reported. Parker suggested that the lawyers involved might deserve to lose their licenses to practice law, calling their lawsuits “frivolous.” (Related: Judge Rips Giuliani, Powell, Lindell, Denies Their Motions To Dismiss $1 Billion Libel Lawsuits Over Voter Fraud Claims)

The judge requested an investigation into all nine lawyers to see if their licenses should be revoked. She also ordered them to pay all the legal fees accumulated by the attorneys for the city of Detroit and state of Michigan, as well as attend classes on ethical and legal requirements for filing legal claims, according to Reuters.

“This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” Parker said in her latest decision.

Parker also lashed out at the motivation of each lawyer and stated that the lawsuit was “never about fraud – it was about undermining the people’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so.”

They “scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way,” she added.