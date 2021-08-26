Suspect Ditches Dead Body, Steals Mortuary Van To Elude Police

A man reportedly carjacked a mortuary van and dumped a body from the vehicle before driving off to escape police.

Georgia resident Kijon Griffin, was suspected of stealing the vehicle in Conyers and ditching the body in the parking while on the run, according to report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). (RELATED: Felon On Probation Carjacks Off-Duty Cop Before Leading Police On Wild Chase)

Police say he stole a mortuary van with a body inside, the body fell out when he took off. @ConyersPolice are still searching for Kijon Griffin @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/jSbTgV0j2c — denisedillon (@DillonFox5) August 26, 2021

The chase started when Griffin was stopped by police because he was already wanted on multiple charges including grand theft auto, violating his probation, and eluding police, according to spokeswoman of the Conyers Police Department Captain Kim Lucas, AJC reported.

Griffin was initially stopped by police in the parking lot of a crematorium, at which point Griffin ran to a nearby mortuary vehicle in an attempt to escape. A body rolled out of the van on a gurney as Griffin fled the scene in the vehicle, according to AJC.

The chase continued on I-20 West until Griffin arrived in DeKalb. DeKalb police and Georgia State Patrol joined in on the chase until Griffin crashed into multiple vehicles and blew a tire, according to AJC. Before the police could have a chance to catch the suspect, Griffin ran away into a nearby wooded area. Police have combed the area but so far have been unable to find him.