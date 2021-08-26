LSU And USC Will Play In Las Vegas To Start The 2024 Football Season

LSU and USC will battle it out in Las Vegas to open the 2024 college football season.

According to Ross Dellenger, the two traditional powerhouses will play Memorial Day weekend in Sin City to start the 2024 season with a bang. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#LSU & USC will meet to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, source tells @SINow. One day after “The Alliance” announcement, the Pac-12’s historic football power finalizes a deal to play an SEC team on ESPN/ABC in Vegas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 25, 2021

Dellenger also added that it’s the first time in LSU history that the Tigers will play in the state of Nevada.

This is the kind of matchup fans want to see in non-conference competition. USC and LSU are two of the most historic and prestigious programs in the country.

When you think of the top 15 greatest programs in America, the Tigers and Trojans both easily make the list.

Fans want to see monster matchups in non-conference play, and they’re getting on in 2024 when these two teams take the field in Vegas.

Also, seeing LSU fans in Las Vegas is going to be a real treat. It’s going to be awesome watching fans of the Tigers soak up Sin City.

As someone who has had a few interactions with the fan base out of Baton Rouge, I have no doubt at all it’ll be a wild time.

True story for you all. I once had an incredibly short and pissed off LSU fan try to fight me while I was in Oxford, Mississippi. Why? I had the audacity to point out Danny Etling couldn’t keep the starting job at Purdue, but could start for LSU.

He wanted to beat the living hell out of me, but cooler heads eventually prevailed. Now, take that energy and apply it to Las Vegas.

It’s going to be electric!

Props to USC and LSU for coming together to bring fans a great matchup.