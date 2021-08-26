Multiple Massive Brawls Break Out In Armenia’s Parliament

A massive brawl broke out in the Armenian parliament building Wednesday after politicians taunted each other and threw objects.

Footage obtained by the Guardian shows water bottles and bottles containing hand sanitizer being thrown at the speaker from the Civil Contract party, sparking the first of the two brawls. (RELATED: Massive Explosion In The Caspian Sea Caused By Mud Volcano)

Armenia’s National Assembly on Wednesday had its third brawl in two days, after an opposition party leader who criticized the government was violently attacked on the chamber floor by pro-government parliament members. pic.twitter.com/EY7FwujCBF — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2021

One politician was removed from the floor on Tuesday after she called the Prime Minister’s party “supporters of the capitulator,” Barrons reported.

The politicians got into another fight Wednesday after water bottles and hand sanitizer were removed from the chamber. The second altercation was reportedly triggered after opposition leader Vahe Hakobian was taunted for calling Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian a “lying populist”, according to the BBC.

The speaker of the house reportedly called security to remove members of parliament in an attempt to control the chaos.

Members of parliament were angry with Pashinian after a peace deal he made with Azerbaijan over territory previously controlled by Armenia.

The brawl occurred as the country remains split in the wake of its defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan in Nov. 2020, according to the Guardian. Armenia has experienced political turmoil after Azerbaijan forces removed Armenia’s military from territory Armenia controlled since the 1990s.

