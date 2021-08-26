Melania Trump Sends Prayers To Families And Loved Ones Following Killing Of ‘Marine Heroes’ In Kabul Explosions

Melania Trump sent prayers to families and loved ones following the killing of U.S. “marine heroes” after explosions rocked Kabul in Afghanistan.

“We are praying for the families and loved ones of the Marine heroes killed in Kabul and for everyone who is suffering during this difficult time,” the former first lady tweeted to her million plus followers on Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

We are praying for the families and loved ones of the Marine heroes killed in Kabul and for everyone who is suffering during this difficult time. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 26, 2021

At the time of this publication, there has been no message from current first lady Jill Biden.

Earlier in the day, suicide bombers in the city set off explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and at a nearby hotel, Pentagon official Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told reporters. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

“Two suicide bombers assessed to have been ISIS fighters detonated in the vicinity of the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport and in the vicinity of the Baron hotel, which is immediately adjacent,” McKenzie said.

“The attack on the Abbey Gate was followed by a number of ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces,” he added. “At this time we know that 12 U.S. service members have been killed in the attack and 15 more service members have been injured.”

The deaths of service members come as President Joe Biden’s deadline of Aug. 31 looms for the U.S. to withdraw from the country and evacuate American citizens.