Prepare For The Start Of College Football With Mike Gundy’s Famous ‘I’m A Man’ Rant

College football starts in two days, and I have the perfect way for you to prepare.

In the world of sports, there are always a few moments that withstand the test of time. In the world of college football, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy ranting about being a man is among the best.

On Sept. 22, 2007, Gundy cut loose over an article he didn’t like in the newspaper, and ended up shouting “I‘m a man! I‘m 40!”

The rest is history. Fire up the video below and enjoy!

I’ve probably seen that video hundreds of times and it still never gets old. It never gets old at all. Gundy holding up the newspaper is so funny that it gets me every time.

Say whatever you want about Mike Gundy. The one thing you can’t say is that he’s boring. He’s definitely not.

The man is a content machine around the clock.

I have some bad news. Gundy cut the mullet. pic.twitter.com/JjL8yU5bsK — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) July 15, 2021

Gundy reveals his plan is to grow out the mullet over the course of the season. Like Samson, imprisoned by the Phillistines, waiting for his chance to bring the building down. — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) July 15, 2021

If that infamous Gundy moment didn’t fire you up, then I have to wonder whether or not you’re even a real fan.

I’ll probably watch it at least a dozen more times before Saturday rolls around.

Never change, Gundy. Never change!