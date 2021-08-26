‘Go F*ck Yourselves’: Meghan McCain Rips Suggestion That Many Marines Are Neo-Nazis After Death Of 11 Marines In Kabul

Meghan McCain ripped Vice for suggesting that many U.S. Marines are neo-Nazis following the death of at least 11 Marines in explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Go fuck yourselves,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Thursday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

McCain's tweet included a retweet of a post from Vice that read, "While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: The United States Marine Corps." It included a link to a Vice article under the headline, "Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?"

The outlet has since deleted the tweet, but was screenshotted and can be viewed below.

Earlier on Thursday, suicide bombers in the city set off explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and at a nearby hotel, Pentagon official Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told reporters.

“Two suicide bombers assessed to have been ISIS fighters detonated in the vicinity of the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport and in the vicinity of the Baron hotel, which is immediately adjacent,” McKenzie said.

"The attack on the Abbey Gate was followed by a number of ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces," he added. "At this time we know that 12 U.S. service members have been killed in the attack and 15 more service members have been injured."

President Joe Biden’s deadline of Aug. 31 looms for the U.S. to withdraw from the country and evacuate American citizens.