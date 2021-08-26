The PAC-12 Announces The Conference Won’t Expand

The PAC-12 is sticking with its current members.

After weeks and weeks of speculation about whether or not the conference would expand, the PAC-12 officially announced Thursday afternoon that it won’t. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means the PAC-12 will continue forward with its current 12 members. You can read the full statement below.

Seeing as how what remains of the Big 12 isn’t overly attractive, this isn’t a very surprising decision at all.

In fact, I would have been surprised if the PAC-12 had decided to snatch up a few teams.

In order to add programs, the new teams need to generate a ton of money in order to justify bringing them into the fold.

Otherwise, they’re just sucking your resources without giving anything back. No conference with a competent commissioner and ADs would ever allow that to happen.

So, for now, the PAC-12 will stick with 12 members and focus on its alliance with the Big Ten and ACC. All things considered, the conference 100% made the correct call.