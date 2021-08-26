Editorial

Patriots And Giants Players Get Into Multiple Fights During Joint Practice

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Members of the New York Giants and New England Patriots got into multiple fights Wednesday.

During a joint practice between the two historic NFL franchises, tempers flared a bit too much and at least two altercations broke out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a few shots were thrown, Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews didn’t seem eager to provide the press with details and said they were just talking about baseball!

You know football is officially back once we have guys fighting in practice. It’s a sure sign that the regular season is right around the corner.

Once guys put on the pads, it doesn’t take much for tempers to flare and for people to get pissed enough to throw some punches.

You can set your watch to it happening!

It’s also important to remember the Giants don’t even need to be in a joint practice to fight. They’ll do it all by themselves in practice!

Welcome to the NFL and the world of football, gentlemen. The regular season is almost here and players are already heated!

H/T: BroBible