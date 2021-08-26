Patriots And Giants Players Get Into Multiple Fights During Joint Practice

Members of the New York Giants and New England Patriots got into multiple fights Wednesday.

During a joint practice between the two historic NFL franchises, tempers flared a bit too much and at least two altercations broke out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see here the huge pig pile from both teams as a fight broke out between the Patriots and Giants today at joint practice. pic.twitter.com/sD6va9Mbto — George Hathaway (@hathawaygeorge9) August 25, 2021

Two fights so far. One mini scuffle between Will Hernandez and a Patriots DL. And one bigger one between the Giants EDGE rushers and the Pats OL. All players running a lap now. pic.twitter.com/cIRwXeMlXO — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 25, 2021

After a few shots were thrown, Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews didn’t seem eager to provide the press with details and said they were just talking about baseball!

David Andrews with a great answer for what caused the small fight between some of the Patriots OL and Giants DL at practice earlier 😂 pic.twitter.com/z5OpICOx5q — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 25, 2021

You know football is officially back once we have guys fighting in practice. It’s a sure sign that the regular season is right around the corner.

Once guys put on the pads, it doesn’t take much for tempers to flare and for people to get pissed enough to throw some punches.

You can set your watch to it happening!

Day 1 of Patriots-Giants joint practices starts now. pic.twitter.com/kvd3xNMxEw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2021

It’s also important to remember the Giants don’t even need to be in a joint practice to fight. They’ll do it all by themselves in practice!

A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Welcome to the NFL and the world of football, gentlemen. The regular season is almost here and players are already heated!

