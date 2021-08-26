Pelosi Celebrates Women’s Equality Day In San Fransisco Amid Bloodshed In Afghanistan

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi celebrated Women’s Equality Day in San Fransisco, California, on Thursday, while at least 12 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan.

Pelosi sent out a tweet just hours after the 12 service members were killed, saying “Join me live in San Francisco with Mayor London Breed, elected officials and community leaders to commemorate Women’s Equality Day,” and sharing a video of an event where she was present. (RELATED: Updated: Everything You Need To Know About Bombing In Afghanistan)

WATCH:

Join me live in San Francisco with Mayor London Breed, elected officials and community leaders to commemorate Women’s Equality Day. https://t.co/B4FWheLFH5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had pressed Pelosi to bring Congress back to session before Aug. 31, so that members can be briefed on the crisis in Afghanistan.

“Horrific. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of Biden’s withdrawal. Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back before Aug 31 so we can be briefed thoroughly by the Administration and prohibit the withdrawal of our troops until every American is safely out,” McCarthy tweeted. (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Keeping Aug. 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Date Despite Worry Surrounding Evacuations)

During a Tuesday interview with Fox News, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Biden’s decision to pull the U.S. military out of Afghanistan one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history. A majority of Republicans have also slammed Biden for the way he has handled the crisis so far. (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s Handling Of Afghanistan As ‘One Of The Greatest Foreign Policy Disasters’ In US History)

The Daily Caller contacted Pelosi’s office about the event and if she has considered bringing the House back early, to which they did not immediately respond.