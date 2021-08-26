Poll: 42% Of Democrats Blame Biden For Chaotic Evacuation From Afghanistan

Over 40% of Democratic voters blame President Joe Biden for the badly handled evacuation process in Afghanistan, a Thursday YouGov America revealed.

The poll said that 42% of Democrats surveyed blame Biden for the high number of Americans currently remaining in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s successful breach of Kabul. In contrast, 87% of Republicans and 76% of Independent voters blame the president for the current evacuation situation. and only 21% hold the former government responsible.

Over half, 56%, of Democrats, 36% of Independents, and 21% of Republicans said they hold the former Afghan government responsible for the situation regarding evacuation, according to the poll. Over half of Democrats, 53%, 51% of Independents, and 46% of Republicans blame the Biden administration’s advisers.

69% of US adults who say the evacuation from Afghanistan has been handled badly blame President Joe Biden.https://t.co/vxdiNRzzi9 pic.twitter.com/GAyVNRjsEn — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 26, 2021

Out of the total number surveyed, 51% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the entire situation in Afghanistan, while only 33% approve, according to the poll. The overall disapproval percentage increased from the week of August 14-17, where Biden held a 42% disapproval rating and 32% approval among the surveyed adults.

The poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults between Aug. 21-24, 2021 with a 2.7% margin of error, according to the report.

A suicide bombing explosion erupted outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Thursday morning which killed at least 12 U.S. servicemen and 60 Afghans, the Guardian reported. This occurred five days prior to the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw American troops, raising the likelihood that Americans will remain in Afghanistan later than the withdrawal date. (RELATED: Psaki Says ‘There Could Be Some’ Americans Left In Afghanistan After Withdrawal Deadline)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denied that Americans are “stranded” in Afghanistan during a Monday press conference, despite U.S. citizens and residents being advised to “shelter in place” and have reportedly experienced abuse by the Taliban at the airport.

The White House announced on Aug. 17 that 1,100 American citizens and permanent residents exited Afghanistan.