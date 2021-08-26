Report: Rachel Maddow Signs New Deal With MSBNC For $30 Million

Rachel Maddow has reportedly inked a new deal with MSNBC for $30 million to stick with the network through election coverage in 2024.

The anchor reportedly was considering leaving the network after 13 years to start her own media company, but now is sticking around, the Daily Beast reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow To Moderate Another Democratic Debate)

The new deal will give Rachel Maddow, the highest-rated host on MSNBC, a jaw-dropping $30 million per year to keep her with the company through the 2024 election, according to four people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/clpGsQXJwE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 26, 2021

The 48-year-old liberal commentator will end her highly-rated “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and will instead anchor a weekly program that will air some 30 weeks out of the year, sources shared with the outlet. (RELATED: 2019 Was The Highest Rated Primetime Year In Fox News History)

The move gives NBC Universal News Corp time to figure out her replacement at the network, insiders shared with the Wall Street Journal.

“I don’t think they have any clue what they are going to do when she leaves,” a source shared with the Daily Beast.

Maddow wanted to have more “scheduling flexibility,” and her five night weekly program will end in its form around 2022, CNN reported.

Securing the TV anchor was reportedly vital to the network’s primetime success, as the show’s high ratings haven’t boosted other shows.

According to Nielsen data, Maddow’s show outperformed CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” its 9 p.m. time-spot competitor, in July, but fell behind “Hannity” on Fox News in the same time slot, the Wall Street Journal reported.