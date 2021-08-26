Editorial

REPORT: ESPN Cancels ‘The Jump,’ Removes Rachel Nichols From TV

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Rachel Nichols attends the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Rachel Nichols’ time on TV with ESPN has reportedly come to an end.

According to Sports Business Journal, the network has pulled the plug on her show “The Jump,” and it’s “unlikely” the network puts Nichols back on TV while she remains under contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nichols appeared to confirm the news late Wednesday afternoon when she tweeted in part, “An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun.”

The notable basketball analyst didn’t confirm whether or not ESPN plans on putting her back on TV at any point while she’s under contract.

The decision to cancel “The Jump” and remove Nichols from TV comes a couple months after a recording of her discussing Maria Taylor leaked.

In the recording, Nichols discussed diversity problems within ESPN and said she didn’t want to lose her job to Taylor.

Taylor has also since left the network since the recording went public.

I’m not a lawyer, but I think a reasonable person would conclude the leaked recording of Nichols greatly damaged her and cost her career opportunities.

That would seem like a hell of a reason to sue, and I’m sure people might tell her the exact same thing. Let’s remember the situation, folks.

Nichols was having a private conversation when she ripped ESPN’s handling of diversity and Maria Taylor possibly taking her job. That private conversation was recorded and leaked.

She was then removed from the NBA Finals, and has since lost her show. In my humble opinion, this has lawsuit written all over it.

Another day goes by and ESPN has another embarrassing situation on its hands. You just have to wonder when the chaos will ever end at the network.