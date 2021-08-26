REPORT: ESPN Cancels ‘The Jump,’ Removes Rachel Nichols From TV

Rachel Nichols’ time on TV with ESPN has reportedly come to an end.

According to Sports Business Journal, the network has pulled the plug on her show “The Jump,” and it’s “unlikely” the network puts Nichols back on TV while she remains under contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking News: @espn takes Rachel Nichols off @NBA programming ESPN has taken Rachel Nichols off of all NBA programming and will cancel her weekday afternoon show “The Jump,” the network confirmed today. Read the story: https://t.co/NP6wtWVL9h pic.twitter.com/0254ayg667 — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) August 25, 2021

Nichols appeared to confirm the news late Wednesday afternoon when she tweeted in part, “An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun.”

The notable basketball analyst didn’t confirm whether or not ESPN plans on putting her back on TV at any point while she’s under contract.

Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people ❤️ talking about one my favorite things 🏀 An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. 😎

More to come… pic.twitter.com/FPMFRlfJin — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 25, 2021

The decision to cancel “The Jump” and remove Nichols from TV comes a couple months after a recording of her discussing Maria Taylor leaked.

ESPN has announced that Malika Andrews will replace Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter during the NBA Finals. “We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump.” pic.twitter.com/TE8M8aqem6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2021

In the recording, Nichols discussed diversity problems within ESPN and said she didn’t want to lose her job to Taylor.

Taylor has also since left the network since the recording went public.

ESPN is imploding with nonstop scandals revolving around race. The woke mob is always made up of frauds, and ESPN is no different. For the good of sports, we should all hope the network collapses so it can start over. pic.twitter.com/KMAlDX9Pbt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 7, 2021

I’m not a lawyer, but I think a reasonable person would conclude the leaked recording of Nichols greatly damaged her and cost her career opportunities.

That would seem like a hell of a reason to sue, and I’m sure people might tell her the exact same thing. Let’s remember the situation, folks.

ESPN has taken Rachel Nichols off the NBA Finals sideline, the network announced. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 6, 2021

Nichols was having a private conversation when she ripped ESPN’s handling of diversity and Maria Taylor possibly taking her job. That private conversation was recorded and leaked.

She was then removed from the NBA Finals, and has since lost her show. In my humble opinion, this has lawsuit written all over it.

Rachel Nichols’ apology at the top of ESPN’s The Jump earlier today.pic.twitter.com/q5U6U0ZZCK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 5, 2021

Another day goes by and ESPN has another embarrassing situation on its hands. You just have to wonder when the chaos will ever end at the network.