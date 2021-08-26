REPORT: Former NFL Player Luke Petitgout Arrested In Miami After A Fight In A Restaurant

Former NFL player Luke Petitgout is reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to Page Six, the former offensive tackle for the Giants was arrested after an alleged Sunday fight at Carbone in Miami, Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Petitgout is accused of fighting with waitstaff and his friend is accused of pulling out a gun at one point during the altercation. Three members of the staff have alleged Petitgout hit them “with a closed fist” and another accused him of pushing him.

The exact charges Petitgout might face were listed by Page Six.

Ex-Giant Luke Petitgout arrested for attacking Carbone staff, pal pulls gun https://t.co/y8gfgUOsMW pic.twitter.com/gYDQlE3fHX — Page Six (@PageSix) August 25, 2021

Petitgout has had several issues with the law over the past few years, and has been arrested for altercations with women and drugs, according to the same Page Six report.

As always, Petitgout has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America and everyone should be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is obviously a serious situation. He’s not being accused of drunk driving. He’s being accused of getting into a physical altercation that resulted in a gun being pulled.

Given his record off of the field, it sounds like the dude needs some help. Getting into trouble over and over is generally a sign something is off. Hopefully, he gets it before things get worse.