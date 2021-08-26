‘Stand Your Ground, Joe’: Michael Moore Tells President ‘Stick To The Plan’ Following Kabul Explosion

Michael Moore pleaded with President Joe Biden to stand his ground and “stick to the plan” after an explosion rocked Kabul airport in Afghanistan, killing several U.S. service members.

"Stand your ground, Joe," the 67-year-old filmmaker captioned his post on Instagram to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

"Stick to the plan, Joe," he added. "Bring 'em home, Joe. You're doing the right thing. ISIS can't stop your mission of saving tens of thousands of lives as you've already done. They can't – and you won't – restart the war. Stay the course. Millions of us support you."

Moore's post included a photo of what appeared to be Hamid Karzai International Airport showing smoke and dirt in the air. It is unclear when the photo was taken.

Earlier in the day, an explosion struck the airport in Afghanistan as Biden’s deadline of Aug. 31 looms for the U.S. to withdraw from the country and evacuate American citizens.

A statement from the Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. service members were killed in the attack at the airport and dozens of others were injured.

The attack came about after a security alert was issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warning Americans to evacuate the Kabul airport due to a “security alert.” Reports have since surfaced that officials were concerned about a possible threat from an ISIS affiliate.