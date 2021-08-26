ANALYSIS: The Supreme Court Just Took A Big Step Toward Ending The Border Crisis

While the Supreme Court just sided against President Joe Biden’s administration in a crucial immigration issue, it could help Biden get out of the ongoing border crisis.

The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to allow the Biden administration to continue gutting the “Remain in Mexico” policy put in place by former President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court made the decision after a federal judge in Texas ordered that the “Remain in Mexico” policy should remain in place. “Remain in Mexico” was part of the Migrant Protection Protocols that were crucial to ending the previous migrant crisis. The policy stipulated that asylum applicants attempting to gain entry in the United States would have to wait across the border in Mexico as immigration authorities processed their cases, with exemptions for unaccompanied minors and Mexican nationals.