STUDY: People In Texas Require Drinking The Most Beer To Get Buzzed

People in Texas apparently have very high drinking tolerances.

According to a study from Upgraded Points, people in Texas need to drink the most beers in order to get a buzz. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much beer do you need to get a buzz on average in the Lone Star State? That’d be 5.17 cold brews.

Somehow, Wisconsin didn’t take the top spot , and the average person in my home state only needs 4.07 beers in order to get a buzz.

Honestly, the results of this study are very interesting to me. I would have figured Wisconsin would have needed the most beer and I would have assumed we had a healthy gap between us and second place.

Apparently, the good people of Texas really like to drink their beer because they beat us and everyone else to take the top spot.

Now, I have spent a few days in Texas, and I can tell you that people down there like to drink. That much is for sure.

I just didn’t think they like to drink more than people back in Wisconsin. After all, our brutal winters require alcohol to stay warm.

Let us know what you think about the results in the comments below.