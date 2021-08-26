Tom Coughlin Reveals His Wife Is Dealing With A Serious Brain Disorder

Tom Coughlin’s wife is struggling with a serious medical condition.

In an incredibly heartbreaking and tragic post from The New York Times, the legendary Giants coach and former Jaguars executive revealed that his wife Judy has been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy. The disorder impacts Judy’s ability to do everyday things like speaking, walking and thinking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The three-time Super Bowl champion wrote the following in part:

After several years of doctors trying to pinpoint the disease that has been slowly taking her from us, Judy was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in 2020…She used to enjoy planning family get-togethers, going for morning walks and caring for her rosebushes; however, those activities are but distant memories. Her days are now filled with lying in bed, watching the Hallmark Channel, sitting in a wheelchair in the sun and receiving round-the-clock care. And what’s worse, she is trapped inside a body that will not allow her to be the person she was.

I’d encourage you all to read the entire column from Coughlin. It’s going to wreck your day, but it’s still worth reading.

Watching someone slowly slip away has to be one of the worst feelings in the world. There’s nothing he can do but simply watch and try his best to take care of her.

It must be the most useless feeling in the world.

Powerful words from former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin: “…nothing can prepare you to be a caregiver who has to watch a loved one slip away.” Hear from a neurologist who tells us more about progressive supranuclear palsy. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/u8ch18alwV — Gretchen Kernbach (@GretchenK_TV) August 24, 2021

Hopefully, Coughlin is able to find some more moments of peace with his wife before she reaches the end of her journey.

Beyond saying that, I’m not sure what else can really be said. It’s just tragic and sad, and there’s no other way to cut it.

Tom Coughlin’s achingly personal essay about his wife Judy and being her caregiver is wrenching. Thinking of a good, good man and his family today. https://t.co/VR0bwyyzZC — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 24, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the former Giants coach during this incredibly tough time in his life.