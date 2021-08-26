‘The Country Has Never Seen Stupidity Like This:’ Trump Slams Biden Administration On Afghanistan Withdrawal

Donald Trump appeared via phone call on Hannity Thursday night to discuss the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump slammed President Biden’s debacle overseas as “the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to our country.” (RELATED: Biden Takes Responsibility For the Afghanistan Debacle, But …)

“We have the Taliban so under control they would not have moved without getting our approval. We had an incredible agreement. They weren’t killing our soldiers.” Trump said, “Biden actually said … they weren’t killing them because of the agreement that we had, that we did, and they hadn’t killed one of our soldiers in many, many, many months; and they weren’t going to because they were afraid to,” he continued.

“We left $80 billion worth of equipment … I think our soldiers, even civilians, I think our soldiers are in tremendous danger. I think airplanes flying in and out of the airport are in tremendous danger. They have the best equipment, best rockets, best tanks and helicopters, apache helicopters, a lot of them,” Trump said.

The Biden administration has taken a lot of heat for abandoning Afghanistan without notifying the Afghans as well as leaving military equipment, paid for by American tax payers.

“Russia wants them because they want to examine them because we have far superior technology, and China wants them. This is the dumbest thing — I think it was the dumbest move anybody has ever made perhaps in the history of our country,” Trump followed.

“I hear General MacKenzie say that the Taliban is going to protect us, the Taliban is the enemy. I dealt with the leader of the Taliban. This is not a very simple man, this is not a boy scout,” Trump said, “This is a tough, hardened person that has been fighting us for many years, and we are using them now to protect us? Look what happened with their protection, 100 people, much more, they say, than 100 people were killed, and 13 of our incredible military were killed, and that is just the beginning.” Trump continued.

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

“The biggest mistake we made in the history of our country was going into the Middle East, … [and now] we are leaving in disgrace. We could have left with great dignity. We could have left with safety. We could have taken everybody with us that we wanted, all of the great American citizens and people that helped us,” Trump said.

“This country has never seen stupidity like this, and our country is really in trouble. Our country is really in trouble, and it’s only going to get worse. What you are watching now is only going to get worse, it can only go one way. We had something where they did not get near us, they were petrified of us,” Trump said. “He botched the plan and took the military out first. Now it is a very sad day for our country into great embarrassment — beyond embarrassment, it is a very dangerous day for our country.”

The Biden administration is sticking with the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline and the Taliban has rejected attempts to extend the deadline.