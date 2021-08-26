Watch Benedict Cumberbatch In The Sinister Trailer For ‘The Power of the Dog’

Benedict Cumberbatch’s new movie “The Power of the Dog” looks incredibly sinister.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Two brothers and co-owners of a Montana ranch duel after one of them gets married.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only does it sound awesome, but Cumberbatch is joined in the cast by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, which is a hell of a lineup.

Watch the chilling trailer below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding, and I’m 100% here for it. Cumberbatch and Plemons are both superstars.

The former has been a major star for a long time, and the latter is quickly becoming a Hollywood power player.

Ever since “Friday Night Lights,” I’ve been a huge fan and I’m not sure I’ve seen anything I haven’t liked. He’s a low key brilliant actor.

Now, the duo is teaming up with Dunst for “The Power of the Dog.” If the trailer is an accurate representation of things to come, then we’re in for a very unsettling experience about these two brothers.

Sign me up! Sign me up right now!

You can all catch “The Power of the Dog” starting Dec. 1. It looks like it might be required viewing.