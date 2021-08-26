Woman Sues Starbucks Over Alleged ‘First And Second-Degree Burns’ She Sustained After Coffee Spill

A woman in Texas is suing Starbucks for “first and second-degree burns” she reportedly sustained after a coffee spilled on her in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Mary Simms was allegedly burned when she tried to return a drink to the Starbucks barista while in her vehicle, according to Insider. When she handed the cup back, the lid came off and the hot coffee spilled on her lap.

A woman says she got 1st-degree burns after a Starbucks barista gave her the wrong drink and she tried to return it at a drive-thru. She’s suing the company. https://t.co/oohWzq5vYZ — Retail Insider (@BIRetail) August 26, 2021

“As a result of the spill, [Simms] sustained first and second-degree burns causing severe personal injuries and damages,” the lawsuit said, reported Insider.

Simms also accused the company of not adequately supervising and training baristas to secure the lids on coffee. (RELATED: Furious Judge Rips Customer Who Sued Starbucks Over Too Much Ice In Iced Coffee)

Simms claimed that Starbucks did not warn her of “the unreasonably dangerous condition created by the failing lid, hot water and/or liquid of the coffee,” the lawsuit alleges, Insider reported.

Simms is seeking up to $75,000 in damages to cover medical expenses, lost wages and “past and future loss of enjoyment of life,” according to Insider.

“We take our responsibility to provide a safe environment seriously, and our partners [employees] take great pride in ensuring our beverages are crafted with care and delivered to customers safely,” a Starbucks spokesperson said, reported Insider.