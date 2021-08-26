You Betcha Releases Incredible ‘How To Make Your Wife Happy’ Video

You Betcha recently released another amazing video.

The popular entertainment channel released “How To Make Your Wife Happy,” and it’s one of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were hoping for serious tips, you won’t be in luck, but you will be in for a hilarious time. Give it a watch below.

Literally every single thing in this video is true. Obviously, the entire thing is passive aggressive, but it’s so true.

I’ve known a lot of women over the years who lose it if things aren’t cleaned properly or clothes aren’t put away exactly as they want.

It’s just something in women’s DNA. If you touch one particle incorrectly, you’re about to hear about it, and I say that as someone with a mother and two sisters who I love deeply.

Women just treat that kind of stuff differently from men. Now, I’m a very clean guy and I hate messes. Still, I don’t understand the outrage we sometimes see from the gentler and kinder sex.

Having said all of that, the funniest part of that video by a country mile is telling women what they do wrong.

Has that ever worked for a single guy in the history of the world? I think the answer to that question is no.

Once again, You Betcha dropped another hit, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.