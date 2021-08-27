EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Andy Biggs, House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Block Funds To Certain Entities Mandating COVID-19 Vaccine

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs introduced legislation Friday that would prohibit entities that received COVID-19 relief funds from forcing their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and also require them to return any funds they had received from the government.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, introduced by Biggs which eleven other House Republicans co-sponsored. Biggs told the Daily Caller that employees should have the right to make their own health care decisions and that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be forced upon those who do not want to take it.

“Employers should not be meddling in the personal, private health care decisions of their employees by mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of these companies turned to the federal government for support during 2020’s tough economic times, and that support was provided by American taxpayers,” Biggs told the Daily Caller.

READ THE BILL HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) –C… by Henry Rodgers

“Now companies are bullying those same tax-paying employees into taking a vaccine that they may not be comfortable with. My bill will stop those companies from enforcing those mandates by requiring them to return the relief funds they received if they don’t allow their employees to make their own personal health care decisions,” Biggs added. (RELATED: Biden Administration Says Federal Employees Now Have To Confirm Vaccination Status Or Risk Various Hurdles)

On Monday, President Joe Biden urged more private sector companies to impose vaccine requirements after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approved of the Pfizer vaccine. (RELATED: Biden Pushes For Private Sector Companies To Impose Vaccine Requirements Following FDA Approval)

The Pentagon will require all military service members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they announced Monday.

More companies have mandated vaccines, or at least to those who are working in the office. For example, United Airlines announced in early August that they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October or risk termination. Delta Airlines announced Wednesday that unvaccinated workers will be subject to an additional charge of $200 on their monthly healthcare plan starting in November.

The cosponsors on Biggs’s legislation include South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, Wisconsin Rep. Thomas Tiffany, West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Georgia Rep. Jody Hice, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, Florida Rep. Greg Steube, Florida Rep. Brian Mast, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan, and North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.