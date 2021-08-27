One Army Soldier Added To Casualty List Following Terror Attack In Kabul

The U.S. Army confirmed the death of an American soldier Friday as a result of the deadly terror attack that occurred in Kabul early Thursday.

The soldier was one of thirteen U.S. servicemen killed resulting from the two suicide bombings that erupted outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate that killed a minimum of 90 Afghans and injured at least 18 U.S. members. The U.S. Army will not release the soldier’s name until 24-hours after the family has been notified, according to a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart we confirm one Soldier died as a result of the attack in Kabul yesterday,” the statement said. “No further information will be released until 24-hours after next of kin notification is complete.”

Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and U.S. Secretary Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville mourned the losses of the service members in two Friday statements, further expressing their gratitude to those who have sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan. (Related: Pentagon Grilled Over Apparent Lack Of Security Before Terror Attack)

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible, cowardly attacks in Kabul. I join all of my fellow DoD leaders in honoring our Service Members’ sacrifice-they gave all for others. Our army mourns the loss of our Soldier and we are here to support his family and friends,” Wormuth said. “His fellow Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, & Airmen continue their brave mission.”

“I am heartbroken by the appalling attacks in Kabul and offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. These fallen Service Members died ensuring that others might live. They represent the very best of America, and we continue this mission in their honor,” McConville said.

Ten U.S. Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman were among the thirteen service members killed, according to USNI News. The Navy Corpsman has been identified as 22-year-old Maxton Soviac, The New York Post reported. The five currently identified Marines are Kareem Nikoui, David Lee Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz and Hunter Lopez.

President Joe Biden vowed to avenge the terror attack and honor the lives of the “American heroes” who died from the explosions during a speech Thursday.

“The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, the service of security and the service of others and in the service of America,” the president said. “Like their fellow brothers and sisters in arms who have died defending our vision and our values in the struggle against terrorism, of the fallen this day-they are part of a great noble company of American heroes. To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. Will will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”